South Park Township planning commission votes against controversial Sleepy Hollow housing development

Controversial plans for a housing development in South Park Township have been voted down -- at least for now.

The township's planning commission voted 5 to 1 against recommending the proposed Majestic Woods development to the board of supervisors.

Tuesday night's standing-room only meeting lasted several hours with the project's developer taking questions from the board about what has transpired in the planning process since preliminary approval was granted last year.

"Since that time, we've been kind of working through discussions with the conservation district, working with our engineers in regard to final plans, and discussions in regard to submittals that we've done with South Park." said Mike Wetzel of Victor-Wetzel Associates, who was speaking on behalf of the developer.

The proposed development calls for 108 single-family homes along Sleepy Hollow Road, right near the South Park Game Preserve.

South Park resident Tim Foster spoke during a public comment period of Tuesday night's meeting, addressing issues including the status of the developer's preliminary approval, the developers' plans not meeting compliance review requirements, and outstanding contingencies from the preliminary approval.

"All four of these issues lead to one unavoidable conclusion," Foster said. "This application cannot legally move forward tonight."

South Park's Sleepy Hollow is known for its 60 acres that are mostly wooded and used for walking, hiking and housing bison.

People who live in the area raised concerns about the impact on the bison that live there.

Neighbors have had problems with the idea for more than two years, going back to when a different developer walked away from a separate proposal on the same land.

Last spring, the board of supervisors gave preliminary approval to a controversial housing development, voting against the recommendation of their own planning commission. At the time, township supervisors attached a number of requirements for the developer before the project could move forward.

The board of supervisors are now set to meet and discuss the project at their next meeting at 7 p.m. on December 8.