South Park residents sound off on proposed housing development

SOUTH PARK (KDKA) — Planning commissioners received an earful from people trying to block a proposed housing development in South Park.

Developers want to build 108 single-family homes, but it's where they want to build that has people pushing back. In a meeting that lasted nearly three hours on Wednesday, residents sounded off.

"This is not your typical undeveloped piece of land," one resident said on Wednesday night. "This property is a hidden gem."

South Park's Sleepy Hollow is known for 60 acres ideal for walking, hiking and bison. A new housing development is being proposed right next door.

"It's like no matter how you look at this and how you carve this, it makes no sense," resident Tim Foster said. "It's impractical. It's so expensive for the township. It is a liability for the township."

Those against the housing plan believe the bison, who have roamed the area for years, will be lost due to more noise, construction and traffic the development could bring.

Safety is also a big concern for neighbors.

"Our kids play in our backyards," resident Thomas Priano said. "God forbid any one of those children are playing in the backyard if the hillside gives way because of digging."

Residents collected more than 11,000 signatures to oppose the plan and hope the board takes their concerns and support from other residents to heart.

The planning commission decided to table its recommendation on Wednesday. It wants to hear from Allegheny County and let the developer respond to the concerns people have.