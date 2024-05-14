Watch CBS News
South Park Township supervisors grant preliminary approval to controversial Sleepy Hollow housing development

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- South Park Township supervisors have given preliminary approval to a controversial housing development, voting against the recommendation of their own planning commission.

A developer wants to build more than 100 new homes along Sleepy Hollow Road, right next to the South Park Game Preserve.

kdka-south-park-sleepy-hollow-development.jpg
Township supervisors in South Park have voted to grant preliminary approval for a developer to build more than a hundred new homes along Sleepy Hollow Road. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The township supervisors attached a number of requirements for the developer before the project can move forward.

Neighbors have had problems with the idea for more than a year, going back to when a different developer walked away from a separate proposal on the same land. 

Some people are worried about the traffic, safety, environmental issues, damage to their properties, and how the development could impact the 11 bison that live on the game preserve. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 1:10 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

