Watch CBS News
Local News

Developer withdraws rezoning request for development in South Park Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - A developer is withdrawing a rezoning request to build nearly 300 townhomes in South Park Township. 

The township said on Facebook that the developer notified the township he's withdrawing the zoning amendment request. 

A Philadelphia developer wanted to rezone the 59-acre property along Sleepy Hollow Road into a multi-family residential district and build nearly 294 townhouses.

The South Park Township Planning Commission voted to not recommend rezoning the property to the township's board of supervisors last week, dealing a blow to the development plans.  

The group Friends of Sleepy Hollow was concerned about the bison in the South Park Game Preserve and other issues like increased traffic, higher taxes, the need for additional policing, stormwater drainage and erosion and deforestation.

Over 3,000 people had signed a signature against the rezoning and development. 

The board of supervisors had a public hearing scheduled for April 10 but it's now canceled, the township said.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 3:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.