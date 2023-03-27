Developer withdraws rezoning request for development in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - A developer is withdrawing a rezoning request to build nearly 300 townhomes in South Park Township.

The township said on Facebook that the developer notified the township he's withdrawing the zoning amendment request.

A Philadelphia developer wanted to rezone the 59-acre property along Sleepy Hollow Road into a multi-family residential district and build nearly 294 townhouses.

The South Park Township Planning Commission voted to not recommend rezoning the property to the township's board of supervisors last week, dealing a blow to the development plans.

The group Friends of Sleepy Hollow was concerned about the bison in the South Park Game Preserve and other issues like increased traffic, higher taxes, the need for additional policing, stormwater drainage and erosion and deforestation.

Over 3,000 people had signed a signature against the rezoning and development.

The board of supervisors had a public hearing scheduled for April 10 but it's now canceled, the township said.