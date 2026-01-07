Ways you can shake off the post-holiday doldrums - Pittsburgh psychologists give their advice

As exhilarating as the holidays can be, the flip side can be pretty darn boring - January.

Which begs the question: Is there a way to ward off the post-holiday doldrums?

In fact, there is plenty you can do, but the key is it's up to you, and you have to act.

First off, given how joyous the holiday season can be, a post-holiday mood drop-off is natural.

"This time, a lot of joy and fun, so this is sort of back to reality," said Dr. Rueben Brock, a psychologist, counselor, and professor in the South Hills. "So, there are some people who feel like they're coming down off a high."

Dr. Brock and Sara Banks, a licensed professional counselor at Carnberry Psychological Associates, both say the answer to avoiding spiraling is to be intentional.

Is the answer to make a New Year's resolution?

Oftentimes, when the calendar flips to January 1, we make resolutions. With a clean slate, we take it as a chance to set goals, but that might not be the best idea.

"Hold off on a resolution, because it's really a setup for failure," Dr. Brock said.

"[It] can lead to living in [a space of] 'I have to,' have to go to the gym, and I shouldn't evade that," Banks added. "Think about the things that motivate you personally, and use them to change; it reframes it to 'I want to.'"

Focus on happiness and enjoyment

Dr. Brock said that there are ways out of the new year blues, and to do it, focus on the things that bring you joy.

"You've got to do things to get out of it," he said. "You really do have to take on the task of happiness and joy. Those things that are not natural, we have to create those things."

Whether that's something like going snow tubing, going to a movie, or having a game night, seek out those possibilities.

"Challenges, opportunities, new things have those little bits of excitement, things to look forward to on our schedule," Banks added.

Dr. Brock added that seeing people you love and enjoy doing things that are fun can "bring you out of the funk."

The biggest mindset change, they both stressed, is changing from "I have to" to "I get to." Such as "I get to spend time with my kids."

Of course, with the Steelers in the playoffs, while the football team may bring us joy, Dr. Brock did say to be careful because tying your mood to something you have no control over could be a risk.