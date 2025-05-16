Severe weather chances remain throughout the day Friday in Pittsburgh

Over the next 24 hours, there will be a severe weather risk. Severe weather is never a sure thing, and today will be an example of that.

While the timing of exactly when severe weather is going to arrive is nearly impossible today, the environment is primed for storm development with plenty of energy for storms that get going. Large hail and gusty winds will certainly be possible.

Tornadoes also can't be ruled out. Right no,w it looks like we will see three to maybe four chances for severe weather over the next 30 hours. The first happened this morning.

The second will occur late this afternoon between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Another line of storms will be possible on Saturday morning, and finally, early Saturday afternoon, we may see a storm or two develop with the passage of the cool front. The rest of the weekend is looking cooler, with a very low chance of rain and drizzle.

Chances for severe weather throughout the east KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to your forecast, I have high temperatures in the mid-80s today with noon temperatures near 80. Right now, I am keeping highs on Saturday up near 80° before we begin to cool down.

Conditions in our area today - May 16, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Sunday highs will be near 70 degrees. Most of next week will also see highs near 70 degrees. The coolest day of the week will be Thursday, with highs only expected to hit 59°.

Thankfully, it should be cloudy, and that will be enough to keep temperatures out of the frost range on both Thursday and Friday mornings.

7-day forecast: May 16, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

