Scorpion-topped Potato Patch fries? Kennywood to host spine-chilling eating contest

Kennywood is known for its Potato Patch fries. The park's signature fresh-cut fries are topped with cheese and add-ons like bacon, vinegar or gravy. But this year, they're adding a little extra crunch that's not for the faint of heart.

Kennywood is tossing some creepy crawlies on top of Potato Patch fries and inviting five brave souls to compete in the first-ever Phantom's Scorpion Showdown.

Five contestants will race to be the first to finish their scorpion-topped Potato Patch fries Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Kennyville Stage. The winner will get two season passes, a prize pack and bragging rights. The other contestants will get passes to skip the lines at all the haunted houses.

Kennywood says sign-ups are first come, first served. All contestants must be at least 18 years old and they have to sign a waiver. According to the rules, the scorpions will be dried, not alive.

It's not the first time Kennywood has held a contest where participants eat critters on top of Potato Patch fries. The past two Halloween seasons, the park hosted a live mealworm eating competition.

The contest is part of Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest. The Halloween-themed festival, which was recently named one of the best in the nation by USA Today, offers family-friendly fun by day and spooky haunts by night. This year, there's a new haunt called "Detached," which takes thrill-seekers through the "terrifying toy store of the Puppet Master."