Pennsylvania theme park has best Halloween event in the country, ranking says

USA Today is out with its list of 10 best theme park Halloween events, and Pennsylvania is well represented.

An expert panel nominated Halloween events at theme parks across the country, and readers voted on the nominees to get the top 10. Nearly half of those theme parks are in Pennsylvania, with Knoebels, Hersheypark, Dorney Park and Kennywood securing spots on the list.

Hallo-Fun at Knoebels

Hallo-Fun at Knoebels in Elysburg took the top spot. USA Today called it "a Halloween playground for all ages," saying there are themed treats, games, attractions and "a myriad of pumpkin-flavored foods and fall craft stations."

Hersheypark Halloween

Hersheypark Halloween, with its nighttime rides and trick-or-treat trail, ranked sixth. "The treats stay sweet come nightfall at Hersheypark, and their Halloween theme offers an exhilarating bump-in-the-night for families," USA Today said.

Halloween Haunt at Dorney Park

Halloween Haunt at Dorney Park in Allentown came in at No. 7. "Make your way through terrifying mazes, encounter ghoulish figures wandering in frightfully fun scare zones, enjoy some horrifyingly good fun at a number of live shows, and go on all your favorite rides in between," USA Today wrote.

Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood

Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood in West Mifflin rounds out the Pennsylvania theme parks on the list, coming in ninth. USA Today points out that it has thrills for everyone, with family friendly fun during the day and scares at night. The park serves seasonal funnel cakes, beer and cocktails, perfect for unwinding after riding a coaster like Phantom's Revenge.