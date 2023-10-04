Pittsburgh's Kennywood to host worm-eating contest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood is hosting its first-ever worm-eating contest this week.

Kennywood is looking for five people to participate in the contest at 7 p.m. on Friday at Phantom Fall Fest. Those brave enough to sign up will compete for numerous prizes, including four season passes and a merchandise package.

The five contestants will compete to see who can eat 10 mealworms the fastest. The rules state participants can only eat one worm at a time. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 6 p.m. at the Garden Stage.

The worm-eating contest is part of the third weekend of Phantom Fall Fest, which is the park's popular Halloween event. It features six haunts, four scare zones and 13 rides in the dark.

New to Phantom Fall Fest this year, kids 10 and under can participate in a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guests also can dine on loaded corn dogs, apple funnel cakes, and seasonal beer and cocktails.

Tasha Pokrzywa, the communications manager for Kennywood, told KDKA-TV in September that park-goers can "play all day and you can fright all night."

"You can come out here, ride the rides just like you always do in the day, and then of course at six o'clock, that's when kind of the creep sets in, the fog machines turn on and it gets a little scary around here," Pokrzywa said.

This year's Phanton Fall Fest runs through Oct. 29 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets and more information, check out Kennywood's website.