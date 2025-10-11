Watch CBS News
Weather

Cooler temperatures start a very fall-like weather weekend in Pittsburgh

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

It's still going to be very comfortable and fall-like this weekend with seasonable temperatures. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

We aren't far from normal, but we are still a couple of degrees above normal for our highs and lows by a few degrees. For the month so far, we have been about 4 degrees above normal. 

Hourly Temperatures:

  • 9 a.m.: 52° Mostly Sunny
  • Noon: 59° Partly Sunny
  • 3 p.m.: 65° Mostly Sunny
  • 6 p.m.: 64° Mostly Clear 

There will be a few more clouds and sprinkles tomorrow, but nothing measurable is expected. 

rain-chance.png
Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Our highs get back to the 70s on Tuesday with sunny skies, but then a cool down is expected with highs only in the low 60s on Thursday before we return to mid 60s on Friday. 

Above normal temperatures are expected to return mid-late month!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: October 11, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue