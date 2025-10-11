Cooler temperatures start a very fall-like weather weekend in Pittsburgh
It's still going to be very comfortable and fall-like this weekend with seasonable temperatures.
We aren't far from normal, but we are still a couple of degrees above normal for our highs and lows by a few degrees. For the month so far, we have been about 4 degrees above normal.
Hourly Temperatures:
- 9 a.m.: 52° Mostly Sunny
- Noon: 59° Partly Sunny
- 3 p.m.: 65° Mostly Sunny
- 6 p.m.: 64° Mostly Clear
There will be a few more clouds and sprinkles tomorrow, but nothing measurable is expected.
Our highs get back to the 70s on Tuesday with sunny skies, but then a cool down is expected with highs only in the low 60s on Thursday before we return to mid 60s on Friday.
Above normal temperatures are expected to return mid-late month!
