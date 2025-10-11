Cooler temperatures start a very fall-like weather weekend in Pittsburgh

It's still going to be very comfortable and fall-like this weekend with seasonable temperatures.

We aren't far from normal, but we are still a couple of degrees above normal for our highs and lows by a few degrees. For the month so far, we have been about 4 degrees above normal.

Hourly Temperatures:

9 a.m.: 52° Mostly Sunny

Noon: 59° Partly Sunny

3 p.m.: 65° Mostly Sunny

6 p.m.: 64° Mostly Clear

There will be a few more clouds and sprinkles tomorrow, but nothing measurable is expected.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Our highs get back to the 70s on Tuesday with sunny skies, but then a cool down is expected with highs only in the low 60s on Thursday before we return to mid 60s on Friday.

Above normal temperatures are expected to return mid-late month!

7-day forecast: October 11, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

