Attorney for family of 11-year-old girl killed in crash speaks out after driver charged

The attorney representing the family of a deadly crash victim said they're considering a new plan in light of new evidence.

Charges were officially filed against the driver, 65-year-old Jeffrey Glowatski, this week, nearly one year after the crash killed an 11-year-old girl in Harrison Township last year.

Police said Roxanne Bonnoni was crossing the road on Aug. 20, 2024, when Glowatski hit her while allegedly under the influence. According to paperwork, investigators said video evidence shows Glowatski at two local bars before the crash. He was seen drinking up to 12 beers in less than five hours, the paperwork said.

"You need not go further than the four corners of that document to see that this man was what we call overserved," said Fred Rabner, a civil attorney representing the Bonnoni family.

Investigators said that within six minutes of Glowatski leaving the bar, the deadly crash happened. They said his blood alcohol level was later tested at the hospital, where it was nearly double the legal limit.

"I think it's pretty self-evident that other than Mr. Glowatski, we would be looking to the restaurant, bars that were overserving him just minutes before this collision," Rabner said. "When a bar or restaurant is serving an individual who's already intoxicated, they do have criminal liability for actions that flow thereafter."

Glowatski was charged with careless driving and driving under the influence. KDKA asked Rabner if he was expecting more charges to be filed against Glowatski or if he was surprised it took nearly a year to file charges against him.

"No, I thought the delay was because of ability to prove certain aspects, and I thought that the charges that flowed there from are very on point. I think they're well supported by the evidence. I think the prosecution is going to have success in bringing them forward," Rabner said. "My family is still going to have an opportunity to be in court, to speak to the judge overseeing this case, to have the right of elocution in their child's death. They're going to be able to speak and seek some justice in a court of law, and that's a good thing. So, we're not so much concerned with what the charges are. The fact that the charges have been brought for DUI, that's appropriate."

Rabner said this is one step closer to seeing justice for the family, but said that doesn't make their grief any easier.

"There hasn't been a moment where there hasn't been great sadness, but on the year anniversary, the family's been quite grief-stricken," Rabner said. "The fact that that DUI caused her death, to us, it seems very obvious. Whether a prosecutor can prove that a court of law, it's really not our concern. Our concern is really about the family's health, the well-being moving forward and getting closure and celebrating the life that was."

Glowatski's first day in court is scheduled for Sept. 24.