Pittsburgh-area man charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 11-year-old girl

Man charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed 11-year-old girl

A Natrona Heights man is facing charges after police said he hit and killed an 11-year-old girl in Harrison Township last year.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office shared the criminal complaint with KDKA-TV, showing charges against 65-year-old Jeffrey Glowatski that include driving under the influence and careless driving.

On Aug. 20, 2024, 11-year-old Roxanne Bonnoni was hit and killed along Kuntz Street around 7:30 p.m. Her mother previously told KDKA that her daughter was playing outside in front of their home with a friend when she was killed.

Roxanne Bonnoni Credit: KDKA

Paperwork, provided by the district attorney's office, reveals Glowatski was behind the wheel of that SUV, alleging he left a local bar just minutes before the crash. According to paperwork, investigators on scene said Glowatski was slurring his speech and refused to take a field sobriety test, "indicating that he would fail the tests and that he was intoxicated."

Glowatski was then taken to a local hospital, where his blood was drawn.

"Under the Toxicology Section Report, this report details the results of a blood alcohol analysis performed on the blood drawn from Jeffrey Glowatski. The result for whole blood ethanol is listed as 0.153%," the police paperwork stated.

According to police, through their investigation, video surveillance shows Glowatski at two bars before the crash. In the videos, investigators said he is allegedly seen arriving at the American Legion in Brackenridge at 2:55 p.m. and having what appears to be seven 12-ounce beers before leaving and drinking five more 12-ounce beers at Boots Bar.

Police said video surveillance shows Glowatski leaving Boots Bar at 7:12 p.m.

Six minutes later, video from a residence near the intersection of North Canal Street and Kuntz Road showed the collision where Glowatski hit Bonnoni, who was trying to cross the road.

KDKA-TV asked the district attorney's office if any additional charges could be filed against Glowatski in the deadly crash and why it took nearly a year to file charges. A spokesperson said, "Based on the evidence, the case has been appropriately charged."

KDKA-TV reached out to the attorney hired by the Bonnoni family. We are waiting to hear back.