Harrison Township girl hit, killed by SUV remembered for her creativity and joyful spirit

Girl killed by driver of vehicle in Harrison Township remembered for joyful spirit

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — An 11-year-old girl killed by the driver of an SUV in Harrison Township was playing with a friend when she was hit, her mother said.

Roxanne Bonnoni was killed on Tuesday night after being hit by the driver of the SUV along Kuntz Street. Now, a makeshift memorial stands where she was killed, just steps from her front door.

Neighbors plead with drivers to slow down

Amber Bonnoni fought back tears on Wednesday when talking about her daughter.

"There's not going to be a day or a moment that I'm not going to think about my daughter," she said.

"She was 11 years old, a bright, beautiful, caring little girl," she added. "She loved life, she loved her dog, she loved her sister Abigail. We loved her so much."

Amber Bonnoni said Roxanne was playing outside with a friend when the driver of the SUV hit her in front of their home on Kuntz Street. First responders tried to save the 11-year-old girl, but she died at the scene.

"My daughter was smart, attractive, strong, she did art, everything," the girl's father, Tony Csizmadia, said. "I'm feeling dead, I'm feeling out of this world. I can't describe it. She was my life."

Roxanne Bonnoni was a student at DePaul School for Hearing and Speech. School leaders said she was known for her creativity and joyful spirit.

"She was an integral part of our DePaul family since she was 3 years old, known for her boundless imagination, love of storytelling, and the joy she brought to everyone around her," the school wrote in a statement.

Those who live near Kuntz Street said speeding drivers have been an issue for a long time, but their complaints have gone unheard.

"People fly up here during the day, during the night, and they don't pay attention," neighbor Chris Harcina said.

Neighbors are calling for change, starting with speedbumps along Kuntz Road.

"I just hope the township does something about it 'cause we don't need any more kids getting hurt," neighbor Jessica Kelly said.

The driver remained at the scene on Tuesday night. Police are working with the district attorney's office to decide whether to charge the driver.

