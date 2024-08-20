Child riding bicycle hit, killed by driver in Harrison Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child riding a bicycle was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Harrison Township on Tuesday night.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that the child was hit by the driver around 7:30 p.m. on Kuntz Street.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they performed life-saving measures on the girl, but she died at the scene.

Police are investigating, and no other information was released. Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Tuesday's deadly incident was the second time in three days a child riding their bike was hit and killed by a driver. Police said Courtney Carter was riding her bike on Rosedale Street in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood when the driver of the SUV hit and killed her on Sunday.