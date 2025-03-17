Robert Morris campus abuzz with excitement ahead of March Madness game

Everyone likes a good Cinderella story, and Robert Morris University is going to the ball this Friday.

The excitement on campus is palpable as everyone counts down to the game, when RMU, the No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament, takes on No. 2 Alabama in Cleveland. The university is part of one of the biggest tournaments in sports: March Madness.

"It definitely brings a lot of energy to campus and a lot of pride for the alumni who've been here. And it's also their first couple of years in the Horizon League, so being able to win it in the first few years is definitely big for the future of the programs," said student John Sramac.

Robert Morris players learned their opponent on Selection Sunday. But they were back to business on Monday, with coach Andy Toole working the team at practice. Many eyes are on RMU now, and students are recognizing it's great for the RMU brand.

"I think it brings a name to the culture and everything and people are gonna hear it all around town and take pride in that," said student Mac Link.

Basketball sometimes takes a backseat to football, baseball and hockey in the Steel City, but now it's center stage.

"I think it brings a lot of basketball hype to the Pittsburgh area. I think it makes it a hotbed for Pittsburgh and, you know, brings basketball to this area, which it is not commonly known for," said student Eric Swagert.

Since March Madness started in 1939, it's turned into a monstrous celebration. It's a huge opportunity for RMU, sure to put them on the map to continue the school's growth.

Cleveland is just a two-hour drive from Robert Morris, meaning spring break or not, a whole lot of people will be there, waiting for that glass slipper to be slipped on, continuing their journey to the top.