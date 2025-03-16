Robert Morris to play Alabama in first round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

Robert Morris, the No. 15 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, will play No. 2 Alabama in a first-round matchup in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 21.

The Colonials punched their ticket to the big dance last week after winning the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday night, 89-78 over Youngstown State, giving them their first tournament berth since 2015.

KDKA-TV's Cassidy Wood captured the reaction from Robert Morris players and staff as they learned their opponent on Selection Sunday.

Robert Morris will face Alabama in Cleveland to start their NCAA Tournament run! Hear from some of the players and head coach Andy Toole tonight @KDKA @KDPomp pic.twitter.com/cxPI9kEt5H — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) March 16, 2025

While this will be the first time the Colonials will be in the tournament since 2015, RMU did qualify for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but the annual tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every single sprint we did, every single doubt we've ever had, every single person not believing in our dreams, I think going to March Madness embodies all the moments, collectively, for all of us," said Ismael Plet, a graduate student forward with the team. "I think that's what I'm mostly happy for, my brothers behind me, experiencing this big moment together, and just doing it together, you will never forget this."

Robert Morris's season has been one of triumph, winning the regular season title in the Horizon League with a 15-5 conference record and a 26-8 overall record. One of the leaders of that team was Kam Woods, who was one of many transfer players and averaged 15.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

"We got a lot of transfers who came here to rewrite their stories, to finish what they started with their basketball careers, so getting this trophy means a lot," he said after the victory.

The full bracket for the 2025 tournament can be found here.