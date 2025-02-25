Investigation into devastating fire at Riley's Pour House complete

The investigation into the massive fire that destroyed Riley's Pour House in Carnegie has been completed and the lot has been released back to the bar's owners.

The fire destroyed Riley's back in November and forced the bar to close, but now, the owners say they're one step closer to eventually being able to reopen.

Now that the investigation is complete and the lot has been released back to them, the owners say they're working with Carnegie Borough leaders and demolition experts to have the property cleared for future development.

The owners say that because of the timing of the way things have worked, they won't be able to host a St. Patrick's Day event this year.

"We dearly miss all of you and appreciate the support and kind thoughts over the past few months," the owners said.

The owners said to stay tuned for future announcements where everyone can be together and support rebuilding efforts.

KDKA has reached out to the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office to check on their status of the investigation.