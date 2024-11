CARNGIE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews are battling a fire at a popular Irish pub in Carnegie.

Dispatchers confirmed firefighters and EMS are at the scene of a fire at Riley's Pour House on East Main Street in Carnegie.

Photos show thick, black smoke coming from the building.

(Photo: Judy Flynn Caves)

There's been no word on how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

The popular pub has been open for more than 40 years and serves traditional Irish fare and alcohol.