What's next for Riley's Pour House in Carnegie? Co-owner vows to rebuild.

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — The co-owner of Riley's Pour House in Carnegie is vowing to rebuild after a fire on Thursday destroyed the popular Irish pub.

The pub has been a fixture on East Main Street in Carnegie for decades but was reduced to charred remnants after Thursday's massive fire, which started in the kitchen.

"It's very personal," said Joe Riley, part owner of Riley's Pour House. "There are pictures in there of me and my partners, of previous owners, my parents' 50th-anniversary pictures were up on the wall. That all was destroyed. And my brother Mike, who passed in 2011, his photo was up above the bar."

The flames destroyed the more than 40-year-old business.

"I heard sirens from my house and by the time I was coming down, I saw smoke in the air. And I still was not expecting to see what I saw," Riley said.

It all took a while to register but then it did.

"It really hit home when I saw some of our employees show up at the scene because they are family," Riley said.

Customers also came by and watched in disbelief. OOH La La Boutique is one of the businesses nearby stepping up to help. The owner is fundraising for the 30 staff members now without a job. She is selling scarves.

"Green for Irish and plaid for Carnegie, and we're going to give the $40 to the employees," she said.

This is a setback, but the Irish roots this pub was built on are strong. It's about the people and traditions.

"Once everything is settled, we are going to want to rebuild and carry on the tradition. It's a long tradition, but the outpouring of love from the community, from outside the community, has been overwhelming."

Community members have been asking about ways to contribute to the pub. Riley said they'll post something on Facebook when the time is right.