$5,000 reward offered for man wanted after lawnmower explosion and suspicious fire in Westmoreland County

A $5,000 reward is out for a man police want in connection with a lawnmower explosion and suspicious house fire in Westmoreland County.

James Sever is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and the unlawful possession of a weapon of mass destruction. The only issue now is finding Sever.

"The reward was originally $2,000, now it's up to $5,000," said Trooper Steve Limani of Pennsylvania State Police Troop A.

A reward of $5,000 is up for grabs for anyone who helps state police with information leading to Sever's arrest.

Sever has been on the lam since he allegedly attempted to kill his former landlord in Salem Township back in July by placing an improvised explosive device under a riding lawn mower. Luckily, the landlord was able to get off the mower before it exploded and is now OK.

But then, just last week, at that same property where Sever once lived, the entire house caught fire and is now a total loss. And currently, the state police fire marshals are labeling that house fire as suspicious.

So where is Sever? State police think he is not far away.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for people to be on the lookout for James Sever, who troopers say is responsible for a pipe bomb attack that happened in Salem Township last month. Pennsylvania State Police

"We have no reason to believe that he is anywhere else, but most likely the wooded areas between Derry Township, Blairsville, Salem Township and in that general region," Limani said.

State police say that Sever is considered dangerous and likely getting around on an e-bike. And they warn that if anyone is caught helping Sever, they too will be arrested.

But above all, police want the public to observe and report, and then leave things to them.

"We have people who are waiting, patrolling and moving around in that area that are ready to handle any type of leads that pop up," Limani said.

Anyone with any information about Sever is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-697-5780 or 911 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online.