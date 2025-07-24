Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. State Police looking for information on Salem Township explosion

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are seeking information about an explosive device that was placed underneath a lawn tractor in Westmoreland County last weekend.

State Police Public Relations Officer Steve Limani said Wednesday that troopers from the Kiski Valley barracks were called following the explosion that happened at a home along Rt. 22 in Salem Township on Sunday evening a little after 8 p.m. 

Investigators were then able to determine that an explosive device was placed underneath a lawn tractor. 

"We feel that the incident was contained specifically and isolated to that particular residence and victim," Limani said. "We do not feel that there's any imminent danger to the public when it comes to if you have a riding tractor and you wanted to go cut your grass."

Limani was unable to provide any details about any injuries the victim may have suffered. 

Limani said the State Police aren't sharing much detailed information out of concern that it would compromise the investigation into the explosion.

"I appreciate people trying to be patient while we work through this investigation," Limani said. "If they have questions or concerns, obviously they can call the State Police barracks or 911. If anybody has any information or cardinal knowledge specifically about the incident that took place, obviously with the limited amount of information that I've provided today, when we're talking to you, we'll be able to tell you if you have viable information."

Limani says the State Police are working alongside the ATF and the FBI to investigate the explosion and to learn more about the device itself. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.