Pa. State Police looking for information on Salem Township explosion

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are seeking information about an explosive device that was placed underneath a lawn tractor in Westmoreland County last weekend.

State Police Public Relations Officer Steve Limani said Wednesday that troopers from the Kiski Valley barracks were called following the explosion that happened at a home along Rt. 22 in Salem Township on Sunday evening a little after 8 p.m.

Investigators were then able to determine that an explosive device was placed underneath a lawn tractor.

"We feel that the incident was contained specifically and isolated to that particular residence and victim," Limani said. "We do not feel that there's any imminent danger to the public when it comes to if you have a riding tractor and you wanted to go cut your grass."

Limani was unable to provide any details about any injuries the victim may have suffered.

Limani said the State Police aren't sharing much detailed information out of concern that it would compromise the investigation into the explosion.

"I appreciate people trying to be patient while we work through this investigation," Limani said. "If they have questions or concerns, obviously they can call the State Police barracks or 911. If anybody has any information or cardinal knowledge specifically about the incident that took place, obviously with the limited amount of information that I've provided today, when we're talking to you, we'll be able to tell you if you have viable information."

Limani says the State Police are working alongside the ATF and the FBI to investigate the explosion and to learn more about the device itself.