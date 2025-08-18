Pennsylvania State Police still searching for man wanted for Salem Township pipe bomb explosion

State troopers still searching for man wanted in connection with pipe bomb explosion

State Police in Westmoreland County are still searching for a man wanted in connection with a pipe bomb explosion last month in Salem Township.

Troopers say there's an active arrest warrant for James Sever, who is known to frequent wooded areas in the New Alexandria and Derry Township areas and say he may be operating an e-bike.

Please let us know if you see the below individual. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/9fjglBkvds — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) August 16, 2025

Last month, Sever was charged with attempted homicide following the pipe bomb attack on his former landlord.

Police said Sever had been evicted and then placed an improved explosive under the landlord's lawnmower.

The device went off, damaging the lawnmower and a nearby RV. The landlord was able to jump off of the lawnmower and run away.

Troopers ask anyone who spots Sever or has any tips to contact 911 or the State Police Kiski Valley barracks at 724-697-5780.