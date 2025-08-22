Arson investigation underway after fire at Salem Township home connected to pipe bomb explosion

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a house fire in Salem Township on the same property where an explosion took place last month.

It comes as James Sever, who investigators say planted a homemade device to try to kill his former landlord in Westmoreland County in July, is still at large.

A house in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, caught on fire on Aug. 22, 2025. Photot Credit: KDKA

Police told KDKA on Friday that they searched the area near the Salem Township home for Sever, but didn't find him. They're investigating the house fire as arson, but as of Friday night, they're saying they don't know who started it.

As Nicholas Nagy looked through the rubble of his home, he tried to remind himself of what he still has.

"Stuff can be replaced, but sometimes the sentiment along with it can't be," Nagy said. "Grateful that I have my family to fall back on, grateful that no one was hurt."

On Friday afternoon, Nagy was at work when he got a call from his property manager telling him his place was on fire. He raced over to find flames shooting out of the building on Route 22.

"I don't really have words for it," Nagy said.

Forbes Road Assistant Fire Chief Steven Rosatti said crews stayed back and attacked it from the outside for the most part due to what happened there a month ago.

"They were unsure if the house was anything, booby-trapped in the house or anything like that," Rosatti said.

On July 20, a homemade explosive blew up as the landlord was turning on a lawnmower. He survived.

Police said 54-year-old Sever planted the pipe bomb shortly after he threatened his landlord for evicting him. Investigators have been searching for Sever ever since, with a warrant out for his arrest on charges that include attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

"We saw each other in passing. He lent me a tool once or twice, stuff like that, talk about hunting and fishing. Never anything personal, except for how much he hated the landlord," Nagy said.

Nagy said he never really had any problems with Sever, who used to live on the first floor of the building. Now he has his head on a swivel.

"After last time, I wouldn't put anything past him," Nagy said.

At this time, police only told KDKA they're continuing to look for Sever in the vicinity of the home. Nagy just hopes that, eventually, justice is served.

"My life's been a little too interesting lately. I'd like it to go back to being boring," Nagy said.

Police describe Sever as 6-feet tall and 170 pounds. They said he's possibly in New Alexandria, Derry Township, West Newton, Kane or even living in the woods. They believe he's still riding a dark blue e-bike.

If you see Sever, you're urged not to approach him and instead call 911. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.