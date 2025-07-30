Ratatouille Pie recipe | Cooking with Rania

Have you started harvesting vegetables from your backyard garden yet? Rania Harris has the perfect summer recipe to use them. She's showing Katie how to make Ratatouille Pie.

Ratatouille Pie

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

For the Crust:

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup unsalted butter (1 stick), cut into cubes

1/3 cup ice water, plus more if needed

For the filling:

1 large eggplant – peeled (about 1-1/2 pounds), cut into ¾-inch cubes

½ - ¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

5 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons rosemary leaves, finely chopped

1 ½ tablespoons thyme leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 large Vidalia onion, sliced ¼-inch thick – separate the slices

1 small zucchini, cut into ¾-inch cubes (about 7 ounces)

1 large egg

1 cup coarsely grated Gruyere

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan

1/3 cup mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon black pepper, plus more as needed

½ cup basil leaves, chopped

1 large plum tomato, sliced ¼-inch thick

¼ cup chopped Kalamata olives

Directions:

Make the dough: In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt to combine. Mix in cubed butter with your hands, pinching and squeezing the butter cubes (or use a pastry blender or food processor) until the largest pieces are the size of lima beans. Drizzle in the water a little at a time, mixing until the dough starts to come together into a mass. You may not need all the water, or you may need to add more.

When the dough is starting to hold together but is still somewhat crumbly, transfer it to a lightly floured surface and press and knead it together into a smooth ball. Flatten into disk, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.

While the dough chills, heat the oven to 375 degrees.

Combine the olive oil with the garlic, rosemary, thyme, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste in a large glass measuring cup.

On a rimmed baking sheet, toss together eggplant with enough of the herbed olive oil mixture to lightly coat. On a second rimmed baking sheet, toss together the cherry tomatoes, onion slices with just enough of the herbed olive oil mixture to lightly coat. On a third rimmed baking sheet, toss together zucchini with just enough of the herbed olive oil mixture to lightly coat.

Place all the pans in the oven (or work in batches if they don't all fit at once) and roast until vegetables are browned, tossing every 10 minutes or so; about 25 minutes for onions and the tomatoes; 20 minutes for the zucchini, and 40 minutes for eggplant. Remove from oven and let cool.

On a floured surface, roll out dough to a 12-inch circle, then transfer to a 9.5 inch deep dish pie pan. Crimp edges to make a decorative crust. Place in the freezer for an hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line dough with foil, fill with dried beans or rice and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil carefully and continue baking until the dough is just baked through and barely turning golden on the edges, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

In a medium bowl, beat egg until well mixed, then fold in both cheeses, mayonnaise, a pinch of salt and pepper.

Scrape all roasted vegetables into a large bowl, add basil, and toss well. Taste and season with more salt and pepper if needed. Spoon mixture into the baked pie shell, then top with cheese mixture. Arrange plum tomato slices on top, and scatter with olives.

Bake until filling is lightly golden, about 30 minutes. Cool for at least 20 minutes before serving warm, or at room temperature.

Serves: 6 to 8