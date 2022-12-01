PTL Links: December 1, 2022
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
- Coffee Passport PGH
- A Very Yinzer Christmas
- Band Together Pittsburgh
- Toy Drive with Best of the Batch Foundation
- CBS's "Fit for Christmas"
PTL Weekend Guide
- Pittsburgh Magazine
- Pins Mechanical Co.
- Arcade Comedy Theater's "Sketchville"
- Ya Jagoff "Not So" Fake Holiday Parade
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.