PTL partners with Best of the Batch Foundation for holiday toy drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Today Live is once again partnering with the Best of the Batch Foundation.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the West Mifflin Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon.

You can make a difference for families in our area and meet Team PTL!

Learn more about the toy drive by clicking here.

Thanks to our sponsors -- Remax Select Realty, Walmart and the West Mifflin Police Department.