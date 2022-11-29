PTL partners with Best of the Batch Foundation for holiday toy drive
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Today Live is once again partnering with the Best of the Batch Foundation.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the West Mifflin Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon.
You can make a difference for families in our area and meet Team PTL!
Learn more about the toy drive by clicking here.
Thanks to our sponsors -- Remax Select Realty, Walmart and the West Mifflin Police Department.
