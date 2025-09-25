Pork skewers recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is giving us a smoky and delicious recipe for pork skewers! She shows Katie how to make these tasty treats.

Pittsburgh Today Live

Pork skewers

6 tablespoons teriyaki sauce (I prefer Trader Joe's Soyaki Sauce)

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 ½ pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes

Directions:

In a medium bowl, mix teriyaki sauce, red wine vinegar, vegetable oil, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes.

Place pork tenderloin cubes in a bowl and pour in half of the mixtur,e and toss to coat.

Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Use the reserved marinade to brush the skewers as they grill, as well as to drizzle over them at the time of service.

Preheat a grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

Place pork on skewers. Cook on the prepared grill, turning and brushing with the teriyaki sauce mixture frequently. Cook 10 to 12 minutes, or to desired doneness.

Serve over rice.

Makes 4 skewers