Pork skewers recipe | Cooking with Rania
Rania Harris is giving us a smoky and delicious recipe for pork skewers! She shows Katie how to make these tasty treats.
Pork skewers
- 6 tablespoons teriyaki sauce (I prefer Trader Joe's Soyaki Sauce)
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 ½ pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, mix teriyaki sauce, red wine vinegar, vegetable oil, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes.
- Place pork tenderloin cubes in a bowl and pour in half of the mixtur,e and toss to coat.
- Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Use the reserved marinade to brush the skewers as they grill, as well as to drizzle over them at the time of service.
- Preheat a grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.
- Place pork on skewers. Cook on the prepared grill, turning and brushing with the teriyaki sauce mixture frequently. Cook 10 to 12 minutes, or to desired doneness.
- Serve over rice.
Makes 4 skewers