Pork skewers recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is giving us a smoky and delicious recipe for pork skewers! She shows Katie how to make these tasty treats. 

  • 6 tablespoons teriyaki sauce (I prefer Trader Joe's Soyaki Sauce)
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 ½ pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes

Directions:

  • In a medium bowl, mix teriyaki sauce, red wine vinegar, vegetable oil, brown sugar, and red pepper flakes.  
  • Place pork tenderloin cubes in a bowl and pour in half of the mixtur,e and toss to coat.  
  • Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Use the reserved marinade to brush the skewers as they grill, as well as to drizzle over them at the time of service. 
  • Preheat a grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.
  • Place pork on skewers.  Cook on the prepared grill, turning and brushing with the teriyaki sauce mixture frequently.  Cook 10 to 12 minutes, or to desired doneness.
  • Serve over rice.

Makes 4 skewers

