Pittsburgh-area religious leaders, parishes react to the death of Pope Francis

Religious leaders and church parishes in the Pittsburgh area are reacting to the news of the death of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis died Monday at the age of 88, the Vatican announced.

Francis had experienced a number of health issues in recent years, including two abdominal surgeries and several serious respiratory infections. He spent five weeks in the hospital in February and March 2025 with bronchitis that developed into pneumonia in both lungs. He marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy from his hospital room.

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik issues statement following death of Pope Francis

With deep sorrow, respect, and love, I join the faithful of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, and people around the world, in mourning the death of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. Pope Francis led the Church with extraordinary humility, compassion, and courage. He reminded us that mercy is at the heart of the Gospel, and he consistently called us to encounter one another with tenderness and care-especially the poor, the suffering, and the forgotten. His voice echoed far beyond the walls of the Church, inviting people of all backgrounds to walk together in peace, justice, and love. On the occasions I had the privilege of being in the presence of the Holy Father during visits to the Vatican, what struck me most was not just the dignity of his office, but the warmth of his heart. His attention to each person, his gentle spirit, and his genuine kindness left a lasting impression on me and so many others. He was a shepherd who smelled like his sheep-and the world is better for it. I ask all in our diocese to join me in praying for the eternal repose of his soul, and in giving thanks for his life and witness. May Pope Francis now rest in the peace of the Risen Christ whom he so faithfully served. And may the Holy Spirit guide the Church in this time of transition.

Saint Vincent Basilica Parish thanks Pope Francis "for serving as faithful witness God."

The Latrobe-based parish posted on social media saying the following:

"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may the perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen."