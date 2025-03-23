Pope Francis leaves hospital after 5-week hospital stay

Pope Francis waved to hundreds of people gathered outside Rome's Gemelli hospital on Sunday as the pontiff left the hospital after surviving a life-threatening bout of pneumonia.

In his first public appearance in five weeks, he 88-year-old pope said "Thank you, everyone," as he gave a thumbs up and acknowledged the crowd after he was wheeled out onto a hospital balcony overlooking the main entry of the building.

Chants of "Viva il papa!" and "Papa Francesco" erupted from the crowd.

Pope Francis waves from a window of the Gemelli hospital before to be discharge after a five weeks hospitalization for pneumonia, in Rome on March 23, 2025. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

His appearance came minutes before a motorcade carrying Francis wound its way through light Rome traffic Sunday morning en route to a nearby church before heading to the Vatican.

Security guards told the Associated Press that Francis was heading to St. Mary Major basilica, where his favorite icon of the Madonna is located and where he always goes to pray after a foreign visit.

Once at the Vatican, Francis will begin two months of rest and convalescence as he continues his rehabilitation at home.

TPope Francis waves as he leaves the Gemelli hospital after a five weeks hospitalization for pneumonia, in Rome on March 23, 2025. TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

The Argentine pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 after a bout of bronchitis made it difficult for him to speak. Doctors at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome soon diagnosed Francis with double pneumonia.

The first three weeks of his hospitalization were marked by a rollercoaster of setbacks, including respiratory crises, mild kidney failure and a severe coughing fit, which forced doctors to put Francis on a mechanical ventilation mask.

"During his hospitalization, he presented two critical episodes during which the Holy Father's life was in danger," Gemelli medical director Dr. Sergio Alfieri said on Saturday evening. "He subsequently made slow but progressive improvements."

Alfieri said Francis will continue medication "for a long time and observe at least two months of rest" after his discharge.

"At the Vatican, we have prepared the necessary assistance and we are ready to have him back at Santa Marta," said Dr. Luigi Carbone, the pope's personal doctor, adding, "We hope that within a brief period, he can go back to his normal activity."

Though out of public view for weeks, the pope shared a recorded message in early March thanking people for their prayers for his recovery. The message – which highlighted Francis' weak and labored voice – was played in St. Peter's Square for the faithful gathered for a nightly recitation of the rosary prayer. The Vatican also released a photo of the pope at prayer.

During his hospital stay, the church celebrated the 12th anniversary of Francis' papacy with a Mass in his honor.