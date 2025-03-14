Mass held in honor on Pope Francis as he marks 1 month in hospital, 12 years as pontiff

A Mass was held in St. Peter's Basilica Friday in honor of Pope Francis as the 88-year-old marked two milestones this week: his 12-year anniversary as pontiff and the one-month mark since he was hospitalized for ongoing treatment of a respiratory infection.

The Mass, led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, was held for the Diplomatic Corps inside the Pauline Chapel, and came a day after the Argentine marked 12 years since he was elected, becoming the first pope from Latin America.

The Vatican reported Wednesday that his condition remains stable, with gradual improvements, confirmed by a recent chest scan.

Francis continues to receive oxygen therapy and is undergoing physical rehabilitation to strengthen his breathing. Vatican sources said the pope is in good spirits and has been keeping up with his spiritual exercises and administrative responsibilities despite his health challenges.

Earlier this week doctors lifted their prognosis, meaning Francis is effectively out of any imminent danger — a remarkable turnaround after he suffered several episodes of "severe respiratory insufficiency" earlier in his hospitalization. On one such occasion, doctors had to aspirate vomit from his air passages.

Doctors say Francis still needs "several days" in the hospital and have not provided a definitive timeline for his discharge, emphasizing the need for continued monitoring given the pope's age and pre-existing health conditions.

Vatican sources are careful to point out that despite his improving condition, he still has double pneumonia.