Watch CBS News
World

Pope Francis has bilateral pneumonia, Vatican says

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Vatican cancels Pope Francis' weekend plans
Vatican cancels Pope Francis' weekend engagements amid hospitalization 02:44

Pope Francis has developed bilateral pneumonia, the Vatican announced Tuesday, marking the latest health setback for the 88-year-old pontiff.

The new diagnosis, which means the pneumonia is in both of his lungs, comes while Francis receives treatment at a Rome hospital, where he was admitted Friday. He had previously been diagnosed with bronchitis.

The Vatican said in a statement that the pneumonia will require drug therapy. The illness was discovered after Francis underwent a chest CT scan Tuesday afternoon, the Vatican said.

According to the statement, Francis was in a good mood and spent the day resting, praying and reading.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.