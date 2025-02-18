Pope Francis has bilateral pneumonia, Vatican says

Pope Francis has developed bilateral pneumonia, the Vatican announced Tuesday, marking the latest health setback for the 88-year-old pontiff.

The new diagnosis, which means the pneumonia is in both of his lungs, comes while Francis receives treatment at a Rome hospital, where he was admitted Friday. He had previously been diagnosed with bronchitis.

The Vatican said in a statement that the pneumonia will require drug therapy. The illness was discovered after Francis underwent a chest CT scan Tuesday afternoon, the Vatican said.

According to the statement, Francis was in a good mood and spent the day resting, praying and reading.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.