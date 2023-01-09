Detective's vehicle hits suspect after police chase ends with crash on Route 51

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is in critical condition after police said he was hit by a vehicle driven by a detective following a chase and crash in Pittsburgh.

The chase started around 3 p.m. on Ardmore Boulevard in Forest Hills after a car linked to a homicide in Carrick Sunday was picked up by a license plate reader, police sources said.

When the vehicle crashed at a BP gas station on Route 51 in the West End, Pittsburgh police said four suspects tried to run away.

One of the suspects was hit by a vehicle driven by a detective involved in the pursuit, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Per protocol, police said the detective involved was also taken to the hospital for evaluation and testing.

The other three involved in the chase were taken into custody for questioning. Police said medics evaluated one of them for a lower body injury at headquarters.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

