Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in early morning shooting in Carrick

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot and killed in Carrick
Man shot and killed in Carrick 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Carrick. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for a report of shots fired. 

Once they arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the street who had been shot in the face. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on January 8, 2023 / 9:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.