Second lawsuit filed related to fight between PNC Park game day employee and a fan

A second Pirates fan is suing the team over a fight at PNC Park with an employee.

The fight took place nearly a year ago, as Joshua Gardner and Patrick Egan were leaving the stadium.

In the newly filed lawsuit, Gardner claims he and a woman bumped into one another, and she insulted him before getting the attention of Raymond Stroud III, a security guard who was standing nearby.

Gardner, Egan, and Stroud all began arguing before the fight began.

According to the lawsuit, Stroud punched Egan in the throat and face before taking off his belt and hitting Egan.

Gardner also claimed he was punched by Stroud during the fight.

Now, both Gardner and Egan are suing the Pirates for damages.

The Pirates said that Stroud's behavior was "entirely unacceptable" and he was immediately suspended.

Originally, no charges were filed.