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Second lawsuit filed related to fight between PNC Park game day employee and a fan

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A second Pirates fan is suing the team over a fight at PNC Park with an employee. 

The fight took place nearly a year ago, as Joshua Gardner and Patrick Egan were leaving the stadium. 

In the newly filed lawsuit, Gardner claims he and a woman bumped into one another, and she insulted him before getting the attention of Raymond Stroud III, a security guard who was standing nearby. 

Gardner, Egan, and Stroud all began arguing before the fight began. 

According to the lawsuit, Stroud punched Egan in the throat and face before taking off his belt and hitting Egan. 

Gardner also claimed he was punched by Stroud during the fight. 

Now, both Gardner and Egan are suing the Pirates for damages. 

The Pirates said that Stroud's behavior was "entirely unacceptable" and he was immediately suspended. 

Originally, no charges were filed. 

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