Lawsuit filed against Pittsburgh Pirates stemming from fight between fan and game day employee

A lawsuit has been filed against the Pittsburgh Pirates stemming from a fight last year between a fan and a game day employee.

Last spring, video showed the fan and the employee fighting during a game at PNC Park. That fan has now sued the Pirates and the employee.

The lawsuit, filed in Allegheny County on behalf of Patrick Egan, alleges that during the fight, Egan suffered a concussion and facial injuries including a chipped tooth, a bloody lip and more.

The incident began when Egan and his friend were accused of harassing a woman who worked at a concession stand. The game day employee, identified in the lawsuit as Raymond Stroud III, intervened in the situation.

In the lawsuit, Egan states that he was not involved in the altercation with the woman and that he did not harass her.

Bystanders and other employees tried to break up the fight, but within moments, Egan was seen spitting on Stroud. He then took off his belt and started hitting Egan.

Following the fight, the Pirates said Stroud's behavior was "entirely unacceptable" and he was immediately suspended. No charges were filed in the wake of the fight, police said last year.

Egan is seeking damages for assault, battery, negligence, and invasion of privacy.

The suit also alleges that the Pirates failed to release security surveillance video of the incident that would have showed that Egan did not harass the concession worker.

The Pirates told CBS News Pittsburgh it doesn't comment on pending litigation.