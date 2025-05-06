No charges filed so far after fight between Pirates fan and game day employee, police say

No criminal charges have been filed so far after a fight between a Pittsburgh Pirates game day employee and a fan at a game over the weekend, authorities said on Tuesday.

The game day employee was suspended for his role in the fight, which happened during Sunday's game at PNC Park.

Pirates game day employee fights fan

Video of the altercation shows what happened on the concourse behind the third-base line seats over the weekend.

Sources tell KDKA it started when the fan and his friend allegedly started harassing a woman who worked at a concession stand. The game day employee intervented, sources said, diverting the two men away from the concession stand employee.

Bystanders and other employees try to break up the fight, but within moments, the fan is seen spitting on the game day employee, at which time the employee takes off his belt and starts hitting the fan.

No charges filed so far in fight at PNC Park

Officers with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police arrived at the scene following the fight.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh police provided an update, saying no one involved has chosen to press charges at this time. So at this point, Pittsburgh police officers are not involved.

But there is the potential that could change, as the Pittsburgh Pirates said they are reviewing PNC Park security camera video, which shows what happened just before the fight broke out.

Ushers union says unruly fans are nothing new

Mike Kelly, president of the Pittsburgh Stadium Independent Employees Union, said even though the game day employee isn't part of the union, any worker at the stadium can run into unruly fans.

Kelly added that the Pirates do an "excellent job" of training employees on how to handle these types of situations.