Cleanup continues after death toll rises to 5 in Rustic Ridge home explosion in Plum Borough

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) -- Cleanup will continue today after heartache hit the Plum Borough community when a normal morning took a terrifying turn as a home in the Rustic Ridge community exploded.

Five killed in deadly blast

Five people were killed, three nearby homes were destroyed, and a dozen other homes were damaged in the blast.

Those five victims were recovered from the scene of the explosions, consisting of four adults and one child. The medical examiner's office has yet to release the identities of the victims.

The blast sent shockwaves through the area, with nearby windows and doors blown off when the home along Rustic Ridge Drive exploded.

It didn't take long before the two homes on both sides also caught fire.

Plum Borough Police Chief Lanny Conley said three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Two of those individuals have been released from the hospital while one remains in critical condition.

Chief Conley said that 57 firefighters were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Peoples Gas President Michael Huwar said over the weekend that crews immediately began checking the area for leakage including smell checks and checks underground and in the air and said that early reports show that the system was operating as designed.

Following the explosion, utilities were shut off due to safety concerns, but electricity has been restored to all but the immediate area surrounding the blast.

Investigation underway

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire and explosion and the process is expected to take some time.

Allegheny County officials say that the investigation could take as long as months or even years.

Helping the helpers

Despite this tragedy causing so much heartache, the community has been stepping up to help one another and first responders, donating things like food and water.

"It was the loudest sound that I've ever heard in my entire life."

People who live along Rustic Ridge Drive say that when the explosion happened, it was the loudest sound they've ever heard.

A history of house explosions in Plum

This is not the first time a home has exploded in Plum Borough.

Just last year in April, a home on Hialeah Drive was leveled.

In 2008, less than a half mile away, another home exploded on Mardi Gras Drive.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the explosion in 2008 was caused after a 2" gas line had been hit years before, in 2003. Investigators determined that it eventually failed after it corroded.

There also was another explosion in 1996 where natural gas was determined to be the cause.

Resources available for those in need

The Renton Volunteer Fire Department remains open to provide resources and supplies.

For anyone who may need grief counseling or support, you can call 1-800-985-5990 or you can text TalkWithUs to 66746.

In addition to those resources, the Plum Borough High School will be open both Monday and Tuesday, offering support services for students, staff, and community members.

The borough says that the doors will open for healing and reflection where memories can also be shared and celebrated.

That will take place in the school's library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Plum Borough cancels planned events

In the wake of the tragic deadly explosion, borough leaders say all events that were planned for Monday have been cancelled, including the city council meeting, public hearing, and Monday Market.

