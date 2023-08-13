Saturday's home explosion in Plum the third to happen in the borough in 15 years

Plum Borough has seen 3 explosions over 15 years

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - Saturday was not the first time Plum Borough experienced a home explosion.

Just last year, in April, a home on Hialeah Drive was leveled and in 2008, less than a half-mile away, another home exploded on Mardi Gras Drive.

An investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board found that the 2008 explosion was caused by a two-inch gas line that had been hit years before.

They found that it had eventually failed five years later after it had corroded.

Also, according to investigators, the was another explosion in 1996 where natural gas was the cause.

So far, there is no determination on what caused Saturday's explosion or last year's.

