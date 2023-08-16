Peoples Gas to begin restoring service to Plum after deadly house explosion

Gas leaks found in different Plum neighborhood days after deadly house explosion

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- Peoples Gas will begin restoring service to Plum after a house explosion killed five people on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Peoples Gas said crews completed additional system testing with the Allegheny County fire marshal and Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Tuesday night. The company said gas service was shut off to about 50 homes after a house exploded in Plum's Rustic Ridge neighborhood.

Now technicians will go door to door to conduct a safety check and relight appliances. If residents aren't home, Peoples Gas said workers will leave a door hanger with customer service contact information and crews will be available on a 24/7 basis until service is fully restored.

Peoples Gas is reminding people that all its service employees wear a photo ID and residents should always ask to see ID before allowing a worker in their homes.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, though Allegheny County officials said the investigation could take months or even years.

If you ever smell a natural gas odor or suspect a leak, Peoples Gas said you should leave immediately and call their emergency number at 1-800-400-4271.