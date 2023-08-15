Plum house explosion: Medical examiner identifies 5 victims

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- The medical examiner confirmed the names of five people killed when a house exploded in Plum on Saturday.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said the victims are 38-year-old Casey Clontz, 12-year-old Keegan Clontz, 51-year-old Heather Oravitz, 55-year-old Kevin Sebunia and 57-year-old Michael Thomas.

The medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of their death are still pending, and there's no time frame for when the determination will be made.

Earlier Tuesday, sources confirmed the last two victims as Oravitz and Thomas, who they said both worked for the borough.

The community is still trying to process the loss of five people taken too soon in a tragic blast.

The medical examiner said 38-year-old Casey Clontz, 12-year-old Keegan Clontz, 51-year-old Heather Oravitz, 55-year-old Kevin Sebunia and 57-year-old Michael Thomas were killed when a house exploded in Plum. (Photo: Provided)

"Personally this affects every one of us. It's a sadness. It's a loss of life. We all grieve in our own personal ways," Father Kevin Poecking of Holy Family Parish said.

Family and sources said the five victims are Kevin Sebunia, Michael Thomas, Heather Oravitz, Casey Clontz and his son Keegan.

"Keegan meant everything to us. He was a great kid. Every day he showed up with a big smile on his face," Keegan's football coach Joel Kline said.

Thomas and Oravitz worked for Plum Borough. Thomas was the borough manager and Oravitz was the community development director. County records said they were both neighbors. Now both their houses are gone. Records said Oravitz lived in the house that exploded.

"It's a terrible situation that has devastated the community in so many ways," Poecking said.

According to a parishioner with Holy Family Parish, Sebunia, Thomas and Oravitz were members. The church plans to have a service this evening to honor all the victims. They want this to be open to anyone of any faith.

"Anybody that wants to offer some spiritual support to those who are suffering," Poecking said over Zoom.

Keegan and his father are remembered for their love of the outdoors. Their family says they were so close, Keegan was his dad's shadow.

"Keegan, he was just a fantastic human being. Very positive kid. He would light up the room when he walked in," Keegan's football coach Matt Morgan said.

Sebunia's daughter Emily said she will never forget her father's words of wisdom. She added her father always gave a helping hand to others.

"None of it feels real. I don't know if it will ever feel real to me or any of our family," Emily said about the tragedy.

Many in the community are working to do what they can to help the families through this tragedy. Several are collecting whatever they can to be a helping hand.