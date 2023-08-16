Prayer service held for victims and survivors of Plum house explosion

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — The community gathered Tuesday to remember the five victims of the house explosion in Plum over the weekend.

Amid insurmountable pain and grief, people packed St. John the Baptist Church in Plum for a special service three days after the deadly explosion in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood. There were five red candles for the five lives lost: Casey Clontz, Keegan Clontz, Heather Oravitz, Kevin Sebunia and Michael Thomas. There was a white candle for the man in the hospital in critical condition.

The medical examiner said 38-year-old Casey Clontz, 12-year-old Keegan Clontz, 51-year-old Heather Oravitz, 55-year-old Kevin Sebunia and 57-year-old Michael Thomas were killed when a house exploded in Plum. (Photo: Provided)

Three of the five victims were parishioners, including Thomas. Ron Donatelli and Thomas were good friends.

"Mike was a very self-giving man," he said. "That's no surprise at all that he died while helping a neighbor. So, that's who he was."

"He was a great public servant, and he was a wonderful husband and father," he added.

Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel reflected on Oravitz, the borough's community development director. She lived in the home that exploded, according to records. Her husband is in critical condition at the hospital.

"Heather was a mother, and she was a sports fanatic," the mayor said. "Don't play her in basketball and certainly don't play her in pickleball."

Gabrielle Brennan met Casey and his son, Keegan, two months ago at a wedding.

"Keegan was a happy, laughing little boy," Brennan said. "Casey seemed to be really close to him."

"It's devastating for everyone all around," she added.

Bishop David Zubik reminded people about the significance of prayer and silent reflection.

"The whole purpose is to set aside busy schedules, take the time and to say there is a God and there is a God who is merciful and there is a God who is kind," Zubik said. "And there is a God who wants to give us all the consolation that we need."

The official cause of the explosion is not known at this time.