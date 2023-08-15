2 gas leaks found in different Plum neighborhood days after deadly house explosion

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — Three days after the deadly house explosion in Plum, crews are investigating two gas leaks in another neighborhood in the area.

People who live in Plum's Regency Park neighborhood said Tuesday that this usually would feel routine, but Saturday's explosion in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood jogged their memories of the other explosions that have happened here in Plum.

One leak was along Kathy Lynn Drive and the other was at Crestview and Mower drives. The Regency Park and Rustic Ridge neighborhoods are about a 10-minute drive apart. Neighbors said they smelled gas Tuesday and called the gas company, which confirmed the leaks.

In 2008, a home explosion killed Richard Leith and threw his 4-year-old granddaughter across the street along Mardi Gras Drive. He was babysitting his granddaughter at the time.

Attorney Alan Perer sued on that family's behalf and can't believe it happened again.

"I was stunned because it's too coincidental," Perer said.

His lawsuit named Plum Borough, the gas company and two businesses. A report from 2008 from the National Transportation Safety Board showed pictures of the damaged line, concluding an excavator likely nicked the gas line, allowing gas to leak and fill the home.

This weekend's Plum Rustic Ridge explosion killed five people and is still under investigation. The fire marshal said it will now look into reports of the home's "hot water tank issues."

"How does this happen? What? Why? This is such a strange coincidence in that particular area that we would have three of these explosions," Perer said. "So, made me question what went on?"

That is why Perer wants the impacted homeowners to take action.

"This is a multi-million dollar tragedy, and it's separate from the emotional and loss of love and everything," he said. "People should retain counsel, competent in this area, to delve into it on their behalf. Not on behalf of the gas company, not the fire marshal or NTSB, to make sure they get the right compensation for what happened."

Peoples Gas said to call the hotline at 1-800-400-4271 if you ever smell gas.