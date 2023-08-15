Plum house explosion: Father and 12-year-old son killed remembered for love of hunting and fishing

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — A father and son were among the five killed after a house on Rustic Ridge Drive in Plum exploded over the weekend.

The cause of Saturday's explosion, which destroyed three homes and damaged several others, is unknown.

The blast killed 38-year-old Casey Clontz and his 12-year-old son, Keegan. They lived down the street on Brookside Drive and were at the house that exploded Saturday.

Keegan was a member of the Plum Mustangs youth football program and would have been starting junior high. Two football coaches who knew the boy said they are devastated.

"Keegan meant everything to us," said Joel Kline, a Plum Little Mustangs coach. "He was a great kid. Every day he showed up with a big smile on his face. He was just one of those kids that brought the team up."

"He was a lovable kid with a heart of gold," he added.

"He was just a fantastic human being," said Matt Morgan, a Plum Little Mustangs assistant coach. "Very positive kid. Lit up the room when he walked in. Everything was always positive."

"We were scrimmaging here last week, and he had an interception he could have had," he added. "He missed it. But he came back smiling."

Casey Clontz's sister, Ashley, released a statement from the family. She described her brother, who worked at Peoples Gas, as someone who always made people laugh. He was the biggest Steelers fan and loved his wife, Jennifer, daughter, Addilyn, and Keegan. Ashley said Keegan was her brother's shadow, as they loved hunting and fishing.

Keegan also was a momma's boy who gave really good hugs, the statement said.

The full statement can be found below:

"Casey Clontz is someone who always made people laugh, he lovingly gave his favorite people a hard time, he was the biggest Steelers fan in fact he had the emblem tattooed on his leg. That's how big a fan he was. His families whole basement is filled with Pittsburgh sports memorabilia. But his biggest love was his wife (Jennifer), son (Keegan) and daughter (Addilyn). He was a football and gymnastics dad through and through. He even did handstand competitions with Addi his daughter. His son Keegan was his shadow. They loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and more. You could always find them outside in nature. Casey has a twin sister (Rachel) and younger sister (Ashley). They were extremely close as was he with his mother (Donna) and father (Tom) and whole family. Casey went to Gateway High School and was a devoted employee at Peoples Gas. "Casey will be remembered with love and laughter by his family and friends. "Keegan Clontz was 12 and would have been 13 in January. He was his dad's shadow but 1000% his momma's boy. Jennifer and Keegan were always together. They loved and supported each other constantly. Keegan loved his little sister especially when he was able to give her a hard time as only a brother can. Keegan gave really good hugs. Keegan loved football, hunting, fishing and riding his mini bike. He LOVED being with his friends. "Keegan was the perfect teammate, he always supported his teams and just loved being a part of the game and everyone's lives who were involved. Keegan was kind and caring and gentle but strong and brave. Keegan was a Plum Mustang and he was looking forward to starting junior high. "Keegan and Casey were their most happy when they were spending time at the lake with their lake family & friends. They swam, did boating and loved cruising around in their golf cart. "Keegan and Casey will be missed by so many and will continue to be loved by so many including their family, friends and community."