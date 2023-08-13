Community members gather to aid first responders after house explosion in Plum

1 dead, at least 3 hospitalized after home explosion in Plum

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) - On Saturday morning, an explosion rocked a neighborhood along Rustic Ridge Road in Plum Borough. And while first responders rushed towards the flames, neighbors rushed to help them.

A tragic scene unfolded as houses exploded, seemingly out of nowhere, along a quiet, suburban street in Plum Borough.

George Emanuele heard the blast in his home two doors down.

"I was eating a sandwich and heard a very loud explosion. Realized I couldn't get out my front door, and the house beside me or a couple down was on fire."

Emanuele was able to get out; some of his neighbors weren't so lucky.

In all, three homes were destroyed, and one person was confirmed dead.

The neighborhood, very much in shock, and now in mourning, did step up, however. Countless neighbors brought water, food, shade, and chairs down to the first responders.

Folks like Alexis Typeanskai say it's heartwarming to see the neighborhood responding like this.

"The whole neighborhood banded together. It is very nice to see everyone helping people. We are bringing water from down the street, and walking snacks down here for the firefighters. It is very nice to see."

And this will be a story no doubt that we will be talking about in the days and weeks to come.

But one thing is certain: this neighborhood and its people are kindhearted and resilient.