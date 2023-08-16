Watch CBS News
Plum house explosion: 6th person dies at hospital

6th person dies after house explosion in Plum
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A sixth person has died after a house exploded in Plum over the weekend.

Paul Oravitz, 56, died Wednesday, Allegheny County announced, four days after the deadly blast in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after the explosion. 

Oravitz's wife, Heather, died after their home on Rustic Ridge Drive exploded Saturday. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Officer identified the other victims as 38-year-old Casey Clontz, 12-year-old Keegan Clontz, 55-year-old Kevin Sebunia and 57-year-old Michael Thomas. 

The cause of the blast is unknown. Allegheny County officials said that the investigation could take months or even years. 

