What do you do if you smell gas?

What do you do if you smell gas?

What do you do if you smell gas?

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- After the initial shock and sadness over what happened in Plum, questions about your family's safety and what to do if you smell gas are top of mind.

The official cause of the deadly explosion in Plum that killed five people is still a mystery. Early reports from Peoples Gas show there were no glaring issues, but knowing what to look for or smell shouldn't be a mystery.

"It sort of has almost a rotten egg smell to it, that's the best way I can describe it," said Chief Richard Yosi with the North Strabane Fire Department.

Yosi says that smell is intentional and added by gas companies, otherwise natural gas would be undetectable.

Yosi says what you do when you detect that smell is so important.

"You shouldn't touch anything and leave the home immediately," he said.

Call 911. Do not touch the lights or any electronics -- nothing, Yosi says, that could spark or be an ignition point and resist what might be a natural reaction to airing out a bad smell.

"By trying to ventilate the house, you don't know the level of gas that's in your house. It may be too rich to actually burn so by starting to ventilate, you may bring it back down into that ideal ratio that could cause it to ignite," Yosi said.

But to avoid getting to that point at all, Yosi says maintenance is crucial.

"Maintaining your home, maintaining your gas appliances, having your hot water system and furnace checked routinely, will help to make sure that you are safe in your home," Yosi said.

Yosi also recommended getting a gas detector for your home. Just like a smoke or carbon monoxide detector, they'll go off if certain gases are detected. They range in price, but some are fairly inexpensive, and they're sold at places like Lowe's, Home Depot, even Amazon.