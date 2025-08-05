Pleasant conditions are expected again today for the Pittsburgh area

Comfortable weather will be sticking around today for the Pittsburgh area with high temperatures hitting the mid to low 80s.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No, but we continue to keep an eye on air quality due to Canadian smoke.

Aware: Today will be a seasonally average day. Nothing wrong with that.

Morning lows will be in the mid to low 60s, and rain chances will remain isolated with nearly everyone dry. This pattern isn't going anywhere for the work week. We should see highs ticking up slowly though. I have today's high and Wednesday's high both hitting 84° in Pittsburgh. I have highs on Thursday hitting 85°.

KDKA Weather Center

Weekend highs will be in the upper 80s with us possibly hitting 90 degrees on Sunday & Monday.

Your comfort level while outside will continue to be on the high side through at least Thursday. Humidity levels start to go up on Friday in a way that you'll begin to notice. It'll be hot and humid on Sunday. Yesterday I had a rain chance on Sunday. It was just isolated, but I have taken that away for the time being. It may come back. At this point I have an isolated rain chance for today. You'll likely be dry. I have another rain chance in the isolated range on Friday as we see humidity returning.

KDKA Weather Center

Monday's rain chance is also in the isolated range with more scattered to widespread rain in the forecast for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

When it comes to air quality, Canadian smoke will be thickest on the eastern side of the state. They're under an air quality alert due to it. All of New York is also under air quality alerts due to Canadian smoke.

KDKA Weather Center

Right now model data suggests that we may be under an air quality alert on Wednesday due to a thick round of smoke making its way through our area.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos