Pittsburgh's East Liberty community reeling after weekend mass shooting

Pittsburgh's East Liberty community is still reeling from Sunday night's mass shooting at Garland Park.

Authorities said five people were shot and about 10 people were treated for graze wounds or minor injuries from falls at the scene. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said 18-year-old Kyree McCray is facing several gun-related charges.

While police investigate, people who live in the community feel their pain is being ignored, especially by elected officials. To bridge that gap, We The People 412 held a meeting on Wednesday and implored leaders to join them.

"They have paid their taxes, they have paid their dues and these people's voices need to be heard," the founder of We The People 412, Sam Gibson, said.

When violence happens where you live, you expect to hear from your city's leaders — the very people you expect to protect and care for you. But that's not what the people at Wednesday's meeting have been feeling.

"They're afraid public safety is not here for them. They've been asking and asking what they can do, but no one's coming for them," Gibson said. "We need an open line. They need a seat at the table. They need to be able to contact someone who they have voted for."

Many of these residents either heard the gunfire Sunday night in Garland Park or witnessed it. They describe not being able to sleep that night out of fear, and believe more police presence could have prevented the shooting.

"There's a certain amount of safety that you should feel in your home. I'll speak for myself, I didn't feel too safe Sunday night," one resident said.

Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 Sgt. Patrick Eaken was on hand to talk with the group and answer any questions they had. He assured the crowd that they're safe and have no reason to believe the violence will escalate.

"We very much believe it was a targeted act of violence, and there's no reason to believe that it's going to continue in this area or any area," Eaken said.

While hearing those words was comforting to some, others called it lip service. They say there are always large gatherings at the park into the early morning hours and never any police officers in sight, even when called.

"Why did it have to take a shooting in this community for them to take notice when we've been asking for security, and they claim there's security in this community," resident Adrian Lindsey said.

Everyone in attendance was reassured that there is help in the community. They were given a bag that contained contact information for community organizations.