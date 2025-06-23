Multiple people injured in mass shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood

At least 5 people injured in mass shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood

At least 5 people injured in mass shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood

At least 5 people injured in mass shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood

At least five people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood late Sunday night, according to Pittsburgh police.

Officials said the first call came in just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday. While offers were arriving on-scene, multiple calls came in reporting that several people had sustained gunshot wounds.

Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Another victim was taken in stable condition with a graze wound.

There were also two victims taken to UPMC Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds, and they are expected to be okay.

According to police, EMS treated about 10 people in this incident, due to graze wounds or minor injuries from falling. No arrests have been made at this time.