Pittsburgh will see periodic storm chances this weekend and through next week | First Alert Weather

Temperatures have struggled to drop below 70 degrees through the overnight hours thanks to very strong warm air advection into our region.

The air is dry right now, but we should gradually see moisture values creep up over the next few hours. This increasing moisture, coupled with a front approaching from the northwest and a few weak disturbances aloft in the atmosphere, moves toward us from the southwest.

The specific timing and location of storms have generally come into better focus. A complex of storms moving across Illinois and Indiana will arrive in Western and Northwest PA by 10-11 a.m. Saturday, with chances peaking between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

These storms will generally affect locations from Pittsburgh and points north and west, while areas south of Pittsburgh toward I-70 and I-68 see temperatures heat up. Locations that don't see storms during the midday to early afternoon hours today will have a better chance of isolated to scattered redevelopment late afternoon and early evening. Isolated hail (pea to quarter-sized) and strong downburst winds up to 60mph cannot be ruled out with any cells, but a high-end, organized, widespread severe weather event does not appear likely.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a level 1 out of 5 "marginal risk" for isolated severe storms.

Lingering showers are expected, especially over the southeastern half of our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be much cooler as well, with morning lows ranging from the low 40s near I-80 to upper 40s and near 50 degrees in Pittsburgh and points south. A light northeasterly wind will be in place across most of our forecast area as the front stalls out to our south for most of the day.

Most of Sunday will be dry and cooler thanks to increased cloud and northeasterly winds. Partly to mostly sunny skies are more likely for our northern and northeast counties.

The stalled boundary will return to the north as a warm front Sunday night into Monday morning as the main wave of low pressure and its parent storm system move into the region. Thunderstorms are likely between midnight and 8 a.m. Monday--some of which could contain some hail.

A warm and slightly humid air mass coupled with stronger wind shear will support another round of storms Monday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Severe weather will be possible if enough storm fuel builds up through the day.

Following Monday's storm, temperatures will remain mild into the middle to end of next week and generally dry. Another system is expected to approach our area toward the end of next week with more showers and storms.

